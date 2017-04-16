OF Ryan Rua got the start in left field as Texas shook up its outfield rotation with LHP James Paxton on the mound. Jurickson Profar had started the previous three games. Like much of the rest of the Rangers' lineup, Rua went hitless in three at-bats and struck out twice, lowering his season average to .125.

OF Delino DeShields struck out all three times he came to the plate. He's played in three games this season and has yet to reach base in nine plate appearances. He could be the odd man out when Adrian Beltre is ready to return, especially with the way Gallo is swinging the bat.

3B Joey Gallo contributed one of two hits the Rangers were able to muster against James Paxton. He's reached base safely in 10 of 11 games this season and is batting .329 with a pair of home runs and nine RBIs.

RHP Andrew Cashner made his first American League start of his career on Saturday. It was also his first start back from elbow tendinitis. He said he felt good in his first start back. He posted a career-worst 5.25 ERA with the Marlins and Padres last season.