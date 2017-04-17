RHP Tony Barnette went to high school at Thomas Jefferson HS in Federal Way, Wash., about an hour south of Seattle. He had never pitched at Safeco Field before his appearance Sunday, in which he worked 1 1/3 innings but served up two runs, including the tying one on a home run to Guillermo Heredia.

RHP Clayton Blackburn was traded from the Giants to Texas for INF Frandy De La Rosa on Sunday. Blackburn, who had been designated for assignment on Tuesday, has a 3.33 ERA in 126 career minor league games.

1B Shin-Soo Choo collected more RBIs on Sunday than he had previously all season. With five, he now has seven total. His home run and double were also his first extra-base hits of the year. It was his fifth career game of five or more driven in but the first since 2010.

LHP Cole Hamels' struggles against the Mariners continued in Sunday's loss. He's made 11 career starts vs. Seattle and allowed at least four runs in five of them. His career ERA vs. the Mariners is 5.12, compared to a 3.31 overall mark.

SS Elvis Andrus only had one hit in Sunday's loss, but it was the 1,281st of his career. That elevated to fifth place, tied with Ruben Sierra, in Rangers franchise history for career hits. He's 10 for his last 30, including a pair of doubles and home runs.