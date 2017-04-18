RHP Keone Kela was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and took the roster spot of RHP Sam Dyson (right hand contusion), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Kela pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout in the Rangers' 7-0 victory against Oakland. Kela was 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and one save in four relief appearances for Round Rock. He went 5-1 with a 6.09 ERA in 35 appearances for the Rangers last season.

RF Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run in a 7-0 victory against Oakland on Monday night. He also had his first career stolen base in the fifth inning. Mazara has nine RBIs against the A's this season. He is batting .352 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 13 games.

RHP Sam Dyson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to a right hand contusion. The closer was injured Sunday in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss to Seattle at Safeco Field while trying to field a comebacker. Dyson is 0-3 with a 27.00 ERA and three blown saves in six appearances. Dyson is expected to have a rehab stint in the minor leagues after his hand recovers. "This is more about getting the hand right," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "We need Sam to get back up here. He's a huge part of this bullpen."

RHP A.J. Griffin pitched six shutout innings and allowed one hit in a 7-0 victory against the A's, his former team, on Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Griffin (2-0) faced Oakland for the second time overall and first time at the Coliseum since being released by the A's on Nov. 30, 2015. He allowed one hit and struck out eight, one shy of his career high. "You want to go out there and put together a good game anywhere you pitch, but it is a little bit sweeter here against the old team," Griffin said.

CF Carlos Gomez went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in two runs and scored three times for the Rangers in a 7-0 victory against Oakland on Monday night. Gomez, who also walked, raised his batting average from .149 to .176. He has three home runs, three doubles and six RBIs.