RF Nomar Mazara of Texas picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice, and now has 10 RBIs against the A's this season.

2B Rougned Odor of Texas became just the second left-handed hitter this season to get a hit off Andrew Triggs.

3B Joey Gallo of the Rangers went 0-for-3 and is hitless in 11 straight games and batting .178.

SS Elvis Andrus, with two steals in the sixth inning, had multiple stolen bases for the first time since Oct. 1, 2015.