4 months ago
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 21, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 4 months ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Mike Hauschild gave up three home runs in relief of Martin Perez on Wednesday. He has given up five home runs in eight innings. In a nightmarish appearance, he allowed seven hits and five earned runs over 3 2/3 innings.

LHP Martin Perez (1-2) was saddled with four runs and three doubles in the first inning, all the scoring coming with two outs. Perez amassed 50 pitches with one out in the second and totaled 83 deliveries over 3 2/3 innings. He allowed four earned runs. By contrast, Hahn made seven pitches in a 1-2-3 first, and nine deliveries in the second.

2B Delino DeShields recorded his first hit since September 2016, snapping an 0-for-21 streak.

3B Joey Gallo gave the Rangers something to smile about on Wednesday, as he snapped an 11 at-bat hitless streak with a solo home run in the fifth inning. It marked his third home run of the season, first on the road.

