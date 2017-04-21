LHP Dario Alvarez picked up his first win of the season with two innings of scoreless relief Thursday against the Royals. It was also the first win for Alvarez in a Texas uniform and his first career win in the American League. Alvarez struck out three and walked one.

RHP Mike Hauschild was designated for assignment after allowing 10 earned runs in eight innings of work for the Rangers. A Rule 5 draft pick, if Hauschild goes unclaimed in the waiver process, he must be offered back to Houston before he could remain in the Texas organization.

OF Delino DeShields recorded the first walk-off hit of his career with his 13th-inning single Thursday against Kansas City. It was also the first RBI of the year for DeShields and just his second hit.

LHP Jake Diekman is recovering from his second surgery in the process of having his colon removed to minimize the effects of ulcerative colitis. The procedure was last week, and Diekman has a third scheduled for June 9. There is still no timetable for his return, but Diekman remains optimistic it will be this season. "As fast as I can," Diekman said when asked when he would start working out again. "It all depends on how you heal and your pain tolerance because you're going to have a hole the size of a (eyeglass) lens in your stomach."

LF Carlos Beltran clubbed his first home run of the season in the first inning and his first with the Astros since Game 4 of the 2004 National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was his 422nd career homer and 1,039th extra-base hit, which moved him within two of matching Pete Rose for third-most by a switch hitter in major league history.

3B Joey Gallo continues to come up with big hits for the Rangers. He scored the game-winning run after doubling to open the 13th inning Thursday against the Royals. Gallo has just 10 hits for Texas this year, but seven of the 10 have gone for extra bases.

RHP Anthony Bass had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and he will serve as the long man out of the Texas bullpen. Bass had a 4.50 ERA in nine relief outings for Texas in spring training. He hadn't allowed a run in 8 1/3 innings for Round Rock.

RHP Andrew Cashner pitched six scoreless innings Thursday in his home debut for Texas. It was the longest scoreless outing for Cashner since he pitched a shutout on Sept. 15, 2014, when he was with San Diego. Cashner was able to come up big Thursday by holding the Royals to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. "I thought I had good fastball command, thought I had a good changeup, good curveball," Cashner said. "I just made pitches when I had to tonight. I definitely have to cut down on my walks but it's something to build off of for sure."