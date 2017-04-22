C Robinson Chirinos collected his fourth multi-homer game of his career with his solo shots in the second and fourth innings. It's the first two-homer game for Chirinos since he had two July 19 at the Los Angeles Angels. It was his first at Globe Life Park.

RHP Nick Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will make the start Saturday. It will be the first appearance for Martinez with the Rangers this season. He was 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA in two starts for Round Rock.

DH Carlos Beltran hit a home run for the second straight game, showing the benefits of taking his first off-day of the season on Thursday. Beltran's solo home run in the second inning was the first of two hits, lifting his average to .274.

3B Joey Gallo blasted a two-run homer to right in the second inning and a solo homer in the fifth inning on Friday night. That gives Gallo 12 hits on the year for Gallo, and nine of them have gone for extra bases. Gallo has five homers, three doubles and a triple. His homer in the second inning was estimated at 462 feet and bounced off a popcorn vendor's cart. "I've seen that thing before," Gallo said of the cart. "In BP a lot of our lefties hit it over there. The lady working is kind of always dodging balls in BP."

RHP A.J. Griffin, who was slated to start Saturday's game, was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of inflammation in his left ankle caused by gout. Griffin, who is 2-0 with a 4.11 ERA, is eligible to come off the disabled list on April 28.

OF Josh Hamilton was released from his minor-league contract on Friday after suffering another knee injury while rehabbing his left knee in Houston. Hamilton was in spring training with the Rangers but left camp because of knee problems and underwent surgery. He will have surgery again on the left knee. "A guy like Josh who has been through those types of things, he knows the truth," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "When guys have been injured before they know the rehab process and how challenging it is to get back on the field. Injuries and time away for young players can be devastating for young players, it can chew them up. Guys like Josh have a way of being able to compartmentalize those situations."

LHP Cole Hamels picked up his first win of the season with eight innings of one-run ball on Friday night. It was the longest start by a Texas starter this season and Kansas City hitters were 2 for their last 25 against him after scoring a first-inning run. "It was a big night for Cole," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He did a great job of playing on their aggressiveness. The biggest pitch count inning was the first. After that, he was extremely efficient with all his pitches. Really, he found a better rhythm late."

1B Mike Napoli snapped out of a 3-for-31 funk with his RBI single in the sixth inning on Friday. Napoli now has seven RBI this season, with three coming this week.