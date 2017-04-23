RHP Tyson Ross has been playing catch the last couple of days after having back spasms in his upper back while he was rehabbing from surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Ross was originally slated to join the rotation in early May, but the back issue delayed that timetable. "Everything was on a great projector up until this incident, but I think I'll be able to move past it and be better because of it, just a small adjustment in the rehab plan," Ross said. "I'm looking forward to continue the process and go back out there against competition."

RHP Sam Dyson had a live batting practice session in his bid to return from a right hand contusion that landed him on the disabled list April 17. Dyson will likely begin a rehab stint at Double-A Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock this week. He lost his job as the closer before the injury but feels like he's made strides. "I believe it's been productive, yes," Dyson said. "I've really allowed the last few weeks to overwhelm me in the sense of sitting there trying to overanalyze everything. I'm pretty hard on myself to begin with so it's kind of a matter of taking a step back and watching the guys and cheering the guys on and not really worrying too much about myself."

RHP Nick Martinez notched his first start of at least seven innings and one or fewer runs allowed since April 14, 2015 (vs. the Angels) on Saturday against the Royals. He retired 16 of the first 17 batters he faced before Drew Butera broke up his no-hit bid with one out in the sixth inning. Martinez admitted he started thinking about a no-hit possibility. "It creeped in there a little bit and then I gave up the hit," Martinez said.

RHP A.J. Griffin was wearing a protective boot on his left foot to try to alleviate the symptoms of the inflammation caused by gout. Griffin said he had more range in his foot than he did before going on the disabled list Friday. Griffin is on medication for the gout and is changing his diet. He doesn't know when he'll be able to return to the starting rotation.

OF Josh Hamilton, who signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Angels in 2013, was released from a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. He is facing his fifth knee surgery since 2015. He was a bust with the Angels, who are paying $22 million of his $24 million salary for the last year of his contract in 2017.

OF Shin-Soo Choo snapped a 0-for-11 slump with a single to center in the third inning Saturday against the Royals. He hadn't had a hit since last Sunday when he homered and had five RBIs.

1B Mike Napoli now has three hits against Royals RHP Ian Kennedy, with all three being home runs. Napoli is just 3-for-20 against Kennedy. Napoli has just 11 hits on the season, but five have gone for extra-bases.

OF Carlos Gomez went 3-for-3 with three singles Saturday against the Royals. It was the first three-hit game of the season for Gomez, who has just four multi-hit games on the season. The struggling Gomez raised his average from .164 to .197.

SS Elvis Andrus tallied his fifth career walk-off hit, and his first since Aug. 21, 2013 against the Astros, on Saturday against the Royals. It was his second against the Royals, with the first coming in 2011. Andrus was in a 0-for-13 slump before his single off Peter Moylan ended the game.