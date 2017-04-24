C Robinson Chirinos homered for the third time in his last two starts. In six starts in 2017, Chorines now has four home runs, a double, nine RBIs and three walks.

RHP Yu Darvish allowed two runs in eight innings pitched to earn his second win of the season, and his third quality start in five outings. In doing so, Darvish lowered his season ERA to 3.03. This was his 29th career win at Globe Life Park, putting him sixth all-time in facility history.

3B Joey Gallo hit his team-best sixth homer, and now has four homers in his last five games. Gallo has four of the last seven homers hit by Texas batters, the other three coming from Robinson Chirinos. Gallo is the first Texas batter with six homers in April since Nelson Cruz had six in April 2013, and each of his last seven hits have been for extra bases (4 HR, 3 2B).

OF Shin Soo Choo matched his season high with two hits (4th time).

RHP Matt Bush recorded his second career save (the other was on 8/10/16 vs. COL). It was just the second save by a Ranger this season (the other by Jose Leclerc on 4/12 at LAA). Bush has made four appearances (4.0 IP) since returning from an injection in his right AC joint on 4/12, and opponents are 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts in those games.

SS Elvis Andrus drove in the Rangers' first run in the third inning. Andrus hit cleanup for the first time in his career. It was the last spot in the batting order in which he had never started, as he now has starts in all nine slots in the order in his career. It was the sixth different spot in the order in which he has started in 2017 alone (2-4-6-7-8-9).