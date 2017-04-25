LHP Martin Perez recorded his second quality start of the season, but he departed the Monday game trailing the Twins 3-2 after six innings. He faced just one batter over the minimum through four innings before allowing all three runs in the fifth. He issued three walks and threw 30 pitches in the fifth after issuing no walks on 47 pitches through the first four frames. "It comes down to making pitches, eliminate the walks, continue to make pitches," manager Jeff Banister said. "We know that he can. Those situations, can't continue to put big innings on the board. He's a quality pitcher with quality stuff, you see it in every other inning, you see the ability to make pitches."

RHP Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday in his first rehab outing, striking out two and allowing a walk on 19 pitches. He is on the 10-day disabled list due to a right hand contusion. Dyson, the Rangers' closer at the start of the season, blew three save chances before getting hurt.

RHP A.J. Griffin threw a light bullpen session on Monday, and he could throw again Wednesday. Griffin is on the 10-day disabled list with gout in his left ankle. If he is ready, Griffin could be the Friday starter. RHP Nick Martinez is the other possibility. "That's the biggest thing: Hit all the marks and go through all the process," manager Jeff Banister said of Griffin. "Nick is a guy that has done it before. If A.J. doesn't hit the marks, we don't have to rush him and make that decision. We're still in April."

RHP Andrew Cashner (0-1, 2.38) will make his third start of the season in the middle game of the Minnesota series. Cashner, 30, will be pitching against the Twins for first time in his career, one of three clubs he has yet to face. His last start was April 20 was against Kansas City in his first career appearance at Globe Life Park for the Texas native. He took a no-decision in Rangers' 13-inning 1-0 win, tossing six shutout innings.