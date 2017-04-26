3B Joey Gallo hit a solo homer to right in the fifth inning, giving him seven on the season. The seven homers and 16 RBI make him the only player in the AL with at least seven homers and 16 RBI. He is the first Texas player to reach at least seven homers in April since 2012 with Josh Hamilton had nine and Mike Napoli seven.

RHP A.J. Griffin, who is on the disabled list because of left ankle inflammation caused by gout, will throw a bullpen Wednesday to see if he's ready to come off the DL. He's eligible to come off the DL Friday and could start against the Los Angeles Angels if he does. If not, RHP Nick Martinez will likely start in Griffin's place again.

DH Shin-Soo Choo batted leadoff for the first time this year and responded by going 1-for-3 with a walk. Carlos Gomez had batted leadoff in 19 of the 20 games with Delino DeShields getting the only other leadoff start. Choo has batted in the leadoff spot the majority of his career, with 408 starts coming there. The walk was the 13th for Choo, which leads the team.

OF Carlos Gomez had an outfield assist in the fifth inning as he threw out Miguel Sano as he tried to stretch a single into a double. It was the just the fourth outfield assist for Texas this year and it ended a 17-game drought. Texas had assists in each of the first three games of the season.

RHP Andrew Cashner struggled with his command throughout the game, matching a career high by walking six in just four innings. Cashner walked three batters in the first inning and one in each of his next three innings. The other six-walk start for Cashner came Sept. 2, 2016. Cashner now has walked 13 batters in 15 1/3 innings of work this year. Despite his walks Tuesday, Cashner allowed just two runs in his four innings and neither came from the walks. Both came on solo homers. "I didn't feel like I was very aggressive early in the count," Cashner said. "Definitely too many walks. Definitely got to cut down on that."