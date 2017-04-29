LF Delino DeShields scored two of the three Rangers runs in the 6-3 loss on Friday night. He was the only Rangers player with more than one hit. They were just his fourth and fifth runs scored of the year.

P Nick Martinez was starting in A.J. Griffin's spot in the rotation on Friday night. Griffin, who is coming back from inflammation in his left ankle, threw 37 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock. It is unclear whether Martinez will get another start when Griffin comes back.

3B Joey Gallo, though he fought through a hitless Friday night, made the defensive play of the game for the first out of the second inning. He dived to his left on a sharply-hit bouncer to his left from Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and threw him out, 102 feet away, from a seated position.

CF Carlos Gomez's sacrifice fly in the first inning Friday was the first for the Rangers in their last 50 games. Every major league team other than the Rangers has hit multiple sacrifice flies in 2017. The streak of 49 games without a sacrifice fly dated to Sept. 2, when Nomar Mazara hit one against the Astros. That tied the longest streak without a sacrifice fly since the statistic started being kept in 1954. The 1967 Angels were the first team to go 49 games without one.