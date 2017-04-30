OF Delino DeShields got the start Saturday night against Jesse Chavez, which marked the first start for DeShields against a right-hander this season. He finished 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored. DeShields came into the game with just 11 at-bats against right-handed pitchers this year, but manager Jeff Banister likes the way his recent at-bats have gone. "I just like the approach right now, the look of it," Banister said. "Obviously, the production has been good, just the overall look of it too."

OF Nomar Mazara snapped an 0-for-13 slide with his RBI single in the fifth inning on Saturday night. Mazara finished 1-for-3 with a single and walk. Mazara is still just three for his last 38. The RBI snapped a string of eight games without an RBI for Mazara.

RHP Yu Darvish logged his 30th career game with at least 10 strikeouts on Saturday, four behind Nolan Ryan for the franchise mark. Both of his 10-strikeout games this season have come against the Los Angeles Angels. Darvish is now 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA against the Angels this season.

2B Rougned Odor hit his first homer since April 7 with his two-run shot off the foul pole in the fifth inning on Saturday night. He hadn't homered in 19-straight games. Odor had been in a 5-for-32 slide before the home run.

RHP A.J. Griffin allowed four runs in 1 1/3 innings Friday night in a rehab start as he's coming back from gout in his left ankle. While the numbers weren't good, he was only supposed to throw two innings or 35 pitches. The club hasn't decided if Griffin will be activated from the disabled list to start Wednesday or if RHP Nick Martinez will get a third start since Griffin's injury. Griffin wasn't worried about his line. "I always get raked in Triple A," he said.

OF Carlos Gomez hit for the cycle on Saturday night for the second time, with his first coming May 7, 2008, when he was with Minnesota. Gomez doubled in the first inning, singled in the third, tripled in the fifth and homered in the seventh. His cycle was just the third in Globe Life Park history and the first by a Texas player since Adrian Beltre hit for the cycle in 2016. Gomez raised his average from .205 to .239. "It's something hard to do," Gomez said. "It's exciting up there if you do that, and you can enjoy it when the win it's really fun. Especially like this month we've been bouncing up and down a lot. Come back tonight and do this, I think we're going in the right direction and hopefully everything will go from there."