LHP Martin Perez exited trailing 4-2 with two outs in the sixth inning, and has left just one of his six starts with a lead. This is the fourth of his six starts in which he has pitched fewer than six innings. Sunday's total of just one strikeout was the lowest since July 15, 2016, at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

LF Delino DeShields had a hit and walk against the Angels. DeShields has started five straight games in the leadoff slot, reaching via hit or walk multiple times in four of those five games and scoring in each contest. In his last six games, DeShields is hitting .429 (6-for-14) with five walks, seven runs scored and three stolen bases.

DH Shin-Soo Choo has home runs in two of his last three games and has a four-game hit streak, during which he is hitting .467 (7-for-15) with two home runs, a triple, four RBIs and two walks. Choo reached safely in each of his eight games played on this homestead, during which he hit .357/.455/.643/1.098 (10-for-28).

CF Carlos Gomez had a hit and two walks. Gomez over his last eight games is hitting .444/.484/.704/1.188 (12-for-27) with a home run, two doubles, a triple, five RBIs, three walks and three stolen bases.