LF Jurickson Profar was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock so he can play every day, primarily at shortstop. Profar was originally a shortstop before transitioning to a utility role last season.

RHP Yu Darvish is scheduled to have his turn in the rotation pushed back to Friday at Seattle. Darvish was originally scheduled to pitch the series finale on Thursday but has thrown 238 pitches over his last two starts, including 125 pitches in a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 29.

RHP A.J. Griffin completed a bullpen session without complication on Monday and is scheduled to be activated from the 10-day disabled list in time to start the series finale against the Astros on Thursday. Griffin was placed on the DL on April 21 with gout in his left ankle.

1B Mike Napoli clubbed his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning off Astros RHP Lance McCullers, his fourth homer in his last six games against the Astros. Napoli has homered in consecutive games at Minute Maid Park and has recorded an RBI in three consecutive games in Houston.

RHP Andrew Cashner tallied his second quality start in a three-outing span, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts over six-plus innings. The two runs scored by Texas marked his first measure of run support this season. A native of nearby Conroe, Cashner has made three quality starts in as many opportunities against Houston, posting a 2.79 ERA in those appearances.