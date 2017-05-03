RHP Keone Kela made just his second appearance in six days and allowed four runs on three hits and one walk over one inning. He surrendered a grand slam to Astros LF Marwin Gonzalez in the eighth inning in what was his seventh appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

LF Delino DeShields recorded his first career leadoff home run, ricocheting a shot off the left-field foul pole against Astros RHP Mike Fiers. DeShields has batted leadoff in six consecutive games, hitting .333 (7-for-21) with eight runs, one homer and five walks.

LHP Alex Claudio made his first career start on Tuesday after 81 relief appearances. Claudio started in place of LHP Cole Hamels and allowed three runs on four hits with one strikeout over four innings. Claudio extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings before surrendering a two-run home run to Astros 2B Jose Altuve in the fourth inning.

LHP Cole Hamels was scratched from his start with right oblique tightness. He was roughly three-quarters of the way though his pregame warmup when he felt discomfort and was shut down. Hamels retreated to the clubhouse to receive treatment, and will return to Arlington on Wednesday for additional evaluation.