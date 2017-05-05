2B Rougned Odor hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning and is batting .340 with four homers and 12 RBIs over his last 11 games against the Astros. Odor made his second start of the season in the two-hole and in 30 career starts batting second, he is hitting .342 in 120 at-bats with seven doubles, four triples, six homers and 20 RBIs.

3B Joey Gallo hit his team-leading ninth home run in the eighth inning and has seven homers over his last 15 games. Twelve of his 16 hits this season have gone for extra bases and with 16 homers over his first 82 career games, Gallo became the first Texas player to reach that threshold since Chris Davis (2008-09).

RHP A.J. Griffin allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over five innings to earn his third win on the season in his first start off the 10-day disabled list. His three-game winning streak is his longest since he won four in succession from Aug. 26-Sept. 12, 2013. Given six runs of support, Griffin improved to 28-0 in 33 career starts when receiving four-plus runs of support.

RHP Anthony Bass was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for RHP A.J. Griffin. Bass was recalled Wednesday to replace LHP Cole Hamels and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing three runs on four hits with one strikeout.