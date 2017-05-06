RHP Tony Barnette did his job Friday night with three scoreless innings to help save the Texas bullpen. Barnette came on in the ninth inning and allowed two hits in three innings to keep the score tied 1-1 through the 11th.

LHP Martin Perez brings a three-start losing streak into Saturday's scheduled start in Seattle. Perez posted his only win of the season on April 9 and has gone 0-3 with a 5.31 ERA ini four starts since then. He took a no-decision in a 2-1 loss to the Mariners on April 14, allowing just one run in five innings.

RHP Yu Darvish turned in another strong outing for the Rangers but did not factor into the decision Friday. Darvish allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. He is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in his past three starts.

RHP Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday and appears to be rounding back into form. He turned in his second solid appearance in a row by getting through the scoreless inning despite allowing a walk and a single.

2B Rougned Odor chose a good time for his sixth home run of the season Friday night. Odor, who had gone 0-for-5 leading up to his 13th-inning at-bat, took Seattle reliever Emilio Pagan deep for a two-run homer, leading the Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Mariners.

SS Elvis Andrus had three hits and an RBI Friday night. He has gone 5-for-10 over the Rangers' past two games, and his first-inning double Friday drove in the first run of the game.