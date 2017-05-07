LHP Martin Perez had a solid start Saturday night but took the loss because of a shaky seventh inning. Perez took a 1-1 tie into the seventh, only to allow two consecutive baserunners -- the second of which came because of a Perez throwing error. Perez allowed three runs, two earned, off eight hits over six innings.

LF Delino DeShields added two more hits Saturday night and is now 4-for-9 for the Seattle series. DeShields singled to open Saturday's game and added a double into the left-field corner in the third.

3B Joey Gallo hit his third home run in five games Saturday night. He hammered a 2-2 pitch from Seattle starter Chase De Jong 428 feet into the right-field seats, tying the score 1-1. Gallo now has 10 home runs on the season, eight of which have come in his past 17 games.

SS Elvis Andrus, after going 5-for-10 over his previous two games, was held hitless in four at-bats Saturday. Andrus struck out three times in the 8-2 loss to Seattle.

RHP Andrew Cashner is still seeking his first victory of the season as he heads into Sunday's scheduled start at Seattle. Cashner is 0-3, including a 5-0 loss to the Mariners in his first start of the season. Cashner allowed three earned runs off five hits over 5 1/3 innings in that game. He has now lost seven of his past eight decisions, with his September 2016 win over Pittsburgh serving as Cashner's lone victory since last July, when he was with the Padres.