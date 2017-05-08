LHP Dario Alvarez was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday to make room on the roster for RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who was called up. Alvarez was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 games with the Rangers this season. The Dominican-born Alvarez was acquired from Atlanta via trade in August.

RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx made his first appearance in the majors on Sunday. The 32-year-old career minor-leaguer was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock. "This is a blessing. It is a dream come true," Bibens-Dirkx told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "It's been a grind. I've seen all the highs and seen all the lows. I'm happy, and I can't even put it into words, really." LHP Dario Alvarez was optioned to Round Rock to make room for Bibens-Dirkx on the 25- and 40-man rosters.

3B Joey Gallo was not in the starting lineup on Sunday for the first time this season. Gallo is batting .204, but leads Texas with 10 home runs. Pete Kozma started in place of Gallo. It was the first Rangers start for Kozma, who was claimed April 30 off waivers from the Yankees.

LHP Cole Hamels, expected to miss eight weeks after his diagnosis last week, called oblique injury a "mental grind." "Any time you have an injury, it's one of those things you kind of have to accept," the 33-year-old told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "This is kind of new to me (to be out this long)." Hamels was 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season.