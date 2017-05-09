LHP Dario Alvarez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock Monday. Alvarez was optioned to the Triple-A team Sunday, but was eligible to return as an injury replacement. Before being optioned, Alvarez was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances.

RHP Jose Leclerc was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a bruised right index finger. Leclerc has been bothered by discomfort in the finger for several days and had appeared in only three of the Rangers past 12 games. He was 0-1 with a 2.31 earned run average in 10 appearances covering 11 2/3 innings.

RHP Tyson Ross, who hasn't pitched a game since Opening Day of the 2016 season because of a shoulder injury, pitched a two-inning, 30-pitch simulated game Monday. The mound was familiar. Ross was a Padre from 2013 through the end of last season.

OF Nomar Mazara, whose batting average is down to .231, was given a second straight day off Monday. He is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday afternoon.

CF Carlos Gomez, whose single with one out in the fourth was the first of two hits Texas had Monday night, reached base his first three plate appearances on a walk, a single and a hit-by-pitch. He has reached base in 21 of the last 25 games he has played. He is hitting .302 (19-for-63) over his last 18 games.