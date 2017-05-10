LF Nomar Mazara was back in the Rangers lineup Tuesday after sitting out two games at the end of a 0-for-10 run. But Jeff Banister reinserted him in the lineup because he was 6-for-9 in his previous outings against Padres starter Jered Weaver with a home run. Mazara hit a two-run double against Weaver in the first inning Tuesday.

3B Joey Gallo hit his Rangers-leading 11th home run of the season in the third inning off Jered Weaver. He later had an RBI single, making him 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs. The home run was Gallo's fourth in the past seven games. It was his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

RHP A.J. Griffin's complete-game shutout in his hometown was the first by a Rangers pitcher since Colby Lewis blanked Oakland on Sept. 11, 2015. It was the Rangers' first complete-game shutout on the road since Chi Chi Gonzalez at Kansas City on June 5, 2015. And it was the Rangers' fourth complete-game shutout in interleague play.

RF Shin-Soo Choo was moved up in lineup Tuesday because of his past performances against Jered Weaver (17-for-42 with a home run and six RBIs). Banister started Choo in the leadoff spot and Weaver hit him with a pitch to open the game leading to the five-run first. Choo scored on Mazara's double.