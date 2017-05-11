RHP Tyson Ross will pitch three innings in an extending spring training game Saturday in Arizona. Ross has been sidelined all season while rehabbing from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. If he has no issues Saturday, Ross likely would get another extended spring start.

RHP Yu Darvish had his streak of not allowing a hit with a runner in scoring position come to an end on Matt Szczur's infield single in the fourth inning. Batters were 0-for-36 with runners in scoring position against Darvish until that hit, a streak dating back to the 2016 season. The old club record of 35 at-bats was held by Charlie Hough. Darvish didn't factor in the decision, striking out six and allowing three runs in six innings vs. San Diego.

DH Shin-Soo Choo matched his season high with three hits Wednesday vs. San Diego, going 3-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base, a run and a walk. Choo had singles in each of his first three at-bats. Choo's other three-hit game came April 26 against Minnesota. He has been on base eight times in the past two games. "The last couple of games I'm kind of feeling back to normal," Choo said. "I'm seeing a lot of pitches, swinging at strikes."

RHP Matt Bush became the first Texas pitcher to have multiple saves in 2017, picking up his second. The Rangers have just four saves. Bush has allowed just one unearned run in his last eight games since returning from an injection in his right AC joint April 12.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday vs. San Diego. It was just his fourth multi-hit game of the year. Three of those games have come in May, as he is batting .292 for the month with a homer, two doubles and two RBIs.