LHP Martin Perez avoided his fifth straight loss when the Rangers rallied to beat San Diego 5-2 Thursday. It was an outing Perez can build on. After giving up a run in the first, he racked up five scoreless innings before leaving with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh. The two earned runs followed a stretch of four games during which Perez posted a 5.48 ERA. "Really felt like Martin seemed to be in control of what he really wanted to do," manager Jeff Banister said.

3B Adrian Beltre, on the disabled list with a strained right calf muscle, took batting practice on the field Thursday for the first time since aggravating the injury three weeks ago. "The ball sounded good off the bat," manager Jeff Banister said. "Any time Adrian is in the batter's box, he sounds good and looks good."

1B Mike Napoli hit his fourth career walk-off home run -- a three-run shot -- Thursday night in a 5-2 win. It was his first since June 18, 2014, against Minnesota when he was with Boston. It was also his 15th career multi-homer game, as Napoli added a solo blast in the eighth. He came into the game batting .160. "It was nice to contribute, especially the way I've been going lately," Napoli said.

RHP Andrew Cashner (0-3, 2.63 ERA) is slated to make his sixth start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game home set with Oakland. He's winless in his first five starts with Texas despite three quality starts, as the club has supported him with 1.65 runs per start. He did not factor into the decision of a 4-3 loss May 7 at Seattle. He tossed six scoreless innings before departing after walking the leadoff batter in the seventh. Cashner has a 7.11 ERA over two games (one start) in his career vs. Oakland.