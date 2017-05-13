2B Rougned Odor walked twice on Friday night, both four-pitch free passes. The two walks matched a career high and the third time he has done so. The other two were June 5, 2014, against Baltimore and Sept. 1, 2014, at Kansas City.

3B Joey Gallo posted his first career walk-off hit with his three-run homer to end the game on Friday night. He has home runs in three of his last six games, four of the last eight and seven of last 10 games with a plate appearance. Gallo has a team-high 12 homers, including five in May.

CF Carlos Gomez doubled twice on Friday night, his third game of the year with multiple extra-base hits. He also had two doubles on April 7 vs. Oakland, and hit for cycle on April 29 vs. the Angels.

RHP Andrew Cashner exited Friday night's game with the score tied 1-1 after six innings. Casher remains winless in his first six starts with Texas. Cashner has just six runs of support in 33 1/3 innings this season for an average of 1.62 runs per nine innings. He has quality starts in three straight games and four of his last five.

C Jonathan Lucroy has three straight multi-hit games (7-for-11) and is 9-for-19 his last five games. He is batting .321 (17-for-53) in his last 15 games.