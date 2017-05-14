FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 14, 2017 / 11:46 PM / 3 months ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyson Ross threw three innings and 45 pitches in a rehab start in Arizona on Saturday. The plan is for Ross to pitch four innings and throw 60 pitches in extended spring on May 18. Rehab starts in the minors would be next, with Ross in line to join the Texas rotation in June.

RHP Nick Martinez was looking for his first win Saturday night, and thanks to another Texas rally avoided his third loss. He did make a quality start by going six innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

RHP A.J. Griffin (4-0, 2.45) is making his sixth start of the season in Sunday's series finale with Oakland. The 29-year-old has won four consecutive starts, tying a career best and posting a 1.38 ERA (4 ER/26.0 IP) in that span. His career-long winning streak is six (including no-decisions) in 2012 with Oakland. He had gone 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA (1 ER/14.0 IP) in two games since returning from the DL.

3B Adrian Beltre took batting practice and fielded grounders before Saturday's game. He continues to make progress as he works his way back from right calf tightness that has sidelined him all season. The hope is Beltre can return in a couple of weeks. "It was as good as he's felt through this process," manager Jeff Banister said. Beltre has yet to run the bases, but is increasing his workload on the treadmill.

