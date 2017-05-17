INF Hanser Alberto (right shoulder tightness) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, clearing a spot on the Rangers' 40-man roster for newly promoted OF Jared Hoying. Alberto has been on the DL since the season started.

OF Jared Hoying will get the first chance to replace Carlos Gomez in center field. Hoying was called up from Triple-A Round Rock, and he started in center on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 in the Rangers' 5-1 victory over Philadelphia. Manager Jeff Banister said his team is likely looking at a platoon situation with Hoying, Delino DeShields and Ryan Rua. Hoying, though, will in all likelihood be in the lineup for the next few days, Banister said. "Glad to be back," Hoying said. "Have fun and try to help the team win." Hoying is probably the Rangers' best option defensively in Gomez's stead. In 36 games at Round Rock, Hoying was hitting .242 with seven home runs, nine doubles, 23 RBIs and an .812 OPS. He led the Express in homers, RBIs, doubles and walks.

RHP Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven strong innings in the Rangers' 5-1 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Darvish limited the Phillies to one run on four hits and two walks in becoming the sixth Japanese pitcher to win 50 games in the major leagues. Said Darvish of the milestone: "I think it's taken longer than I thought because I had two years that I didn't pitch (due to injuries)."

OF Shin-Soo Choo sat out a second consecutive game with a lower back issue, though he was available for the Tuesday game against the Phillies. The Rangers want to take every precaution with him considering they are already a man down with CF Carlos Gomez on the disabled list. Add to that the fact Choo missed time last year with a similar problem. "If I didn't have the injury last year, I'd probably be playing," Choo said. "I don't want to lose two months." Said manager Jeff Banister: "He came in (Tuesday) a lot better. He was kind of fighting to play." Choo is considered day-to-day.

3B Adrian Beltre, out all season with a strained right calf, for the first time did some light jogging on Tuesday and said he hopes to make his season debut within the next three weeks. Beltre also took ground balls and batting practice before the Rangers' 5-1 victory against Philadelphia. "It's on the right track," Beltre said. "I just have to make sure my legs are in shape and not to have any setbacks. So far, the plan the trainers have for me has been working, and I'm trying to follow that plan."

CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) said he hopes to be back before the projected four to six weeks. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on Monday. Gomez was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

OF Drew Stubbs is back in the Rangers organization. Texas signed the outfielder to a minor league contract after he was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants last week. Stubbs, a nine-year veteran, spent parts of 2015 and 2016 with Texas. Stubbs had two hits in 22 at-bats with nine strikeouts for San Francisco this year.