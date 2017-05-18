OF Jared Hoying had a career night, going 4-for-4 with his first major league homer. The four hits for Hoying were a career high as he finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times. He was called up before Tuesday's game against Philadelphia to take the roster spot of injured OF Carlos Gomez. While all the hits were important, the homer was special. "I had a good feeling," said Hoying. "I thought I got enough of it, and I saw the right fielder turn around and look, and then I knew I got it."

RHP Tyson Ross is slated to throw approximately 65 pitches in a simulated game Thursday in extended spring training in Arizona. Ross hasn't pitched this season as he's recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

OF Delino DeShields matched his career high with four hits. Three of the four didn't leave the infield as he had two bunt singles and an infield single. Over his last five games, DeShields is hitting .563 with two RBIs and five runs scored.

OF Shin-Soo Choo returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with lower back stiffness. Choo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in his return and was just happy to be back in the lineup. "I'm pretty surprised, too," Choo said. "I didn't really expect in two days to feel that much batter. I know compared to last year's injury this year isn't even the same, but I'm pretty surprised today is that much better." Choo had four stints on the disabled list in 2016 because of back issues.

SS Elvis Andrus picked up singles in the first and second innings to give him 15 multi-hit games on the season. Andrus is now tied for third in the American League in multi-hit games with Houston's Carlos Correa and Seattle's Jean Segura. Andrus is 7-for-17 over his last four games with five RBIs.

RHP Andrew Cashner recorded his first win of the season and his first in his native state. It was Cashner's first win overall since Sept. 7, 2016, when he was pitching for Miami. Cashner received nine runs of support, which was three more than he had in his first six starts of the season combined. The nine runs match the most run support Cashner has had in his career.