IF/OF Ryan Rua hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning. All three of Rua's home runs this season have driven in at least three runs, the most such homers of any Ranger this season. He reached base safely in all four plate appearances on Thursday, matching a career high, which he has accomplished four times, most recently on October 2nd, 2016 vs. Tampa Bay. Rua was caught stealing in the second inning, it was the first time in his career that he has been caught, ending a career-opening streak of 12 consecutive successful steal attempts.

LHP Martin Perez matched his career high with eight strikeouts Thursday. It was fourth time Perez struck out and eight and first since April 18th, 2014 against the Chicago White Sox. Perez earned his 1st victory since 4/9 vs. Oakland, snapping a four-game losing streak. This was Perez' fifth career start of seven or more innings and zero walks, the first time he has accomplished that feat since September 19th, 2016. Perez received eight runs of support after a total of 11 runs in his first eight starts this season. He has delivered a quality start in each of his first three outings in May, going 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA (6 ER/19.1 IP) and 16 strikeouts to just two walks.

OF Nomar Mazara extended his hit streak to a career-best eight games with a double in the first inning. He is batting .400 (12-30) during the hit streak and has reached safely in 17 of his last 34 plate appearances. Mazara has eight RBIs in his last eight games and leads the Rangers with 29 this season.

OF/DH Shin-Soo Choo reached safely in six of ten plate appearances over the final two games of the three-game series with Philadelphia Choo is batting .372 (16-43) with eight walks over his last 12 home games, and leads the Rangers with 23 walks.