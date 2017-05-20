OF Nomar Mazara has an eight-game hitting streak going but manager Jeff Banister decided to sit him Friday night against Detroit LHP Daniel Norris. "I want to keep Mazara going in a good direction," Banister said. "Mazara has been battling a little bit, a little bit under the weather for a few of those days where he was playing too. (It was a) travel day, that's part of the equation also. He's not sick right now but he's a little bit under the weather." Banister said not to take this as a sign Mazara was morphing into a platoon player.

RHP Nick Martinez is just the kind of pitcher who can give power teams like Detroit problems when he's on. Martinez does not rely on a high-velocity fastball but instead likes to keep hitters off balance by hitting spots and using off-speed pitches to spoil the timing of players who key off the fastball. Friday night Martinez lasted just five innings but only allowed one unearned run. "He was able to make some big pitches in the fifth to get himself out of a jam," manager Jeff Banister said. "We felt like the fastball/curveball combo was huge for him. A lot of foul balls led to a high pitch count. He really did what he's supposed to do out of that fifth starter spot, manage the game for us, allow our guys to put some runs on the board." He allowed four hits, struck out four and walked only one.

3B Joey Gallo hit a key add-on two-run home run Friday night to pad a Texas lead to 5-1. It was his 13th home run, third in the majors, although he has just a .188 average. Three of his five hits off southpaws have been home runs. "It was huge, those add-on runs," manager Jeff Banister said of Gallo's home run. "Joe's one of those batters that any time he's in the batter's box, one swing of the bat can change the game."

DH Mike Napoli likes hitting Detroit pitching. He hit his ninth of the season in the fourth inning Friday night to give Texas a 3-0 lead in a game the Rangers won, 5-3, for their 10th straight win. Napoli has 11 home runs at Comerica Park in 36 career games and has 16 home runs plus 43 RBI in his career against Detroit. "When you look at the comfort zone of players, the ballpark, the team, it does show up," manager Jeff Banister said. "It doesn't show up every day but it does show up. We look at those numbers and those do come into play for us."