RHP Yu Darvish struggled with his control Sunday night yet still managed to keep his perfect record against Detroit intact. Darvish is 7-0 lifetime in seven career starts against the Tigers. He lasted just five innings and threw 105 pitches. "The high pitch count, there was a lot of high stress early," manager Jeff Banister said. "I think 56 pitches early. I think more than anything else, it was the stuff over command that really was the key for him (succeeding)." Darvish struck out seven, walked four and allowed two runs on five hits.

RHP Sam Dyson struggled to a 10.66 ERA until turning in a solid performance Sunday night that dropped his ERA to 9.42. Dyson worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just a single and striking out three. "Dyson seemed to look like he's found a nice edge for himself," manager Jeff Banister said. "His fastball was back up to 97 (mph) with electric sink on it. The only hard-hit ball was the (double by Miguel) Cabrera, but he was able to go back out and give us a three-out set in the eighth."

3B Joey Gallo did not play Sunday night, the left-handed slugger sitting down against Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd. Manager Jeff Banister said Gallo has been dealing with lower back soreness and felt this would be a good opportunity to give him a rest with Texas not playing Monday. Gallo carries a .184 batting average but leads the Rangers with 13 home runs and 29 RBIs. That's a pace for 47 home runs and more than 100 RBIs.

RHP Matt Bush got a second straight night off with manager Jeff Banister's decision to give his closer a rest. With Texas not scheduled to play Monday, that will make it a three-day break for the Rangers closer. "We'd already made the decision we were going to give Bush the two days after the high pitch count and the volume of pitches he had thrown (Friday night)," Banister said Sunday. "He was not available to us for this game."

3B Pete Kozma got a long overdue home run Sunday night, hitting his first since April 2, 2013, for St. Louis at Arizona. The sixth-inning shot gave Texas a 4-2 lead at Detroit. "That was a big home run by Kozma," manager Jeff Banister said. "None bigger. We needed that run. It was his first home run in something like four years. Pete's a guy that's really put together some good at-bats against left-handers for us. We were able to rest our other left-handers on the bench, get them off their legs. He's always ready, carries around five or six gloves, ready to play any position. It's a nice comfort zone to have a guy like that on the bench, ready to play." Kozma also had a single, and the two hits raised his average to .200.