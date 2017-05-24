LHP Martin Perez, coming off a strong start that capped the Rangers' 8-0 homestand, faces Boston ace Chris Sale In Wednesday night's middle game of the three-game series at Fenway Park. Perez has lowered his ERA from 4.26 to 3.71 with his three May starts. He is 2-2 lifetime against Boston, but with a 6.58 ERA and a whopping 1.923 WHIP. He is 1-1 with a 9.58 ERA in two career starts at Fenway, where he has yielded 11 earned runs in 101/3 innings. The Rangers have scored just four runs for him in his three 2017 road starts.

RHP Tyson Ross was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock. Ross hasn't pitched this season as he's recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

RF Nomar Mazara singled leading off the fourth inning Tuesday with a single that extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. He had two hits for his 14th multi-hit game of the season and is batting .381 during his streak.

2B Roughed Odor, 5-for-31 in his last eight games and a .177 in the last 40 since a five-game hitting streak to start the season coming in, was robbed of a hit his first time but then doubled and singled and scored a run in Tuesday's loss. He has scored 14 runs in his last 18 games.

3B Joey Gallo hit the 21st homer of his 98-game career, the third-most in Rangers history--trailing only Chris Davis (22) and Dave Hostetler (22).

RF Shin-Soo Choo drove in two runs with two hits and is hitting .367 (11-for-30) in nine games in the leadoff spot. He has a .323 lifetime batting average in 26 games at Fenway Park.

3B Adrian Beltre, who hasn't played this season because of a calf injury, could head to extended spring training this weekend to start getting at-bats, according to Texas GM Jon Daniels. He recently started running the bases. "He continues to progress in that direction," manager Jeff Banister said. "Physically there are still a lot of points he has to reach. The speed of the game and the reaction, the recovery the next day, the ups and downs of an inning and going all out playing. Physically he is getting closer."

RHP Andrew Cashner has now gone 18 straight road starts without a win after suffering the loss Tuesday night at Fenway Park. He lasted five innings and yielded five runs and fell to 0-9 since his last road win, Sept. 16, 2015. His road losing streak is the longest among active starters. The loss dropped him to 1-4 on the season and came after three straight quality starts. "The entire offense scores. We've got a good hitting team right now," he said. "When you put up six runs, as a starter you expect to win. (I've) got to do a better job."

C Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, batting .410 during the streak, one game shy of the longest of his career.