LHP Martin Perez was sailing along with a four-hitter when two singles with one out in the seventh inning on Wednesday night led to his departure - and to a seven-run Red Sox inning that produced a 9-4 Texas loss. Perez, turning in his fourth straight quality start, was charged with three runs and got a no-decision. "He threw some quality pitches," manager Jeff Banister said. "We got to the seventh inning and we just didn't finish the job."

RHP Tyson Ross will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Ross, coming back from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, has yet to pitch for the Rangers this season.

RHP Nick Martinez, coming off his first win of the season, faces the Red Sox in Thursday night's series finale in Boston. Martinez, 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in six starts this season, went five innings and allowed four hits and an unearned run in beating the Detroit Tigers last Friday. He gets an extra day's rest as he faces a team he hasn't beaten, going 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in three starts. He allowed a career-high 11 hits in his only career start at Fenway Park.

3B Joey Gallo drove in a run on Wednesday against the Red Sox with a fourth-inning single, his 31st RBI of the season to tie him for the team lead. It was his first RBI in a game without a homer since April 24.

3B Adrian Beltre, who hasn't played this season because of three separate calf injuries, is heading to Arizona to play a minimum of three extended spring training games. There is a chance he could return directly to the Rangers rather than playing in minor league rehab games.

1B Mike Napoli had an up-and-down night for the Rangers on Wednesday. He hit a solo homer and a single but also botched two foul popups for errors -- one leading to a run. The homer was his 34th in Fenway Park and his 108th Fenway RBI. He was with the Red Sox in 2013 and '14, winning a World Series in '13. The 34 homers tied Napoli with Jacoby Ellsbury for second place among active players -- Dustin Pedroia has 70 -- at Fenway.