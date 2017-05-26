RF Nomar Mazara was the only Texas player not to strike out until Boston closer Craig Kimbrel got him swinging on a wild pitch to start the ninth. Mazara still reached first safely when the ball got away from catcher Christian Vazquez. Mazara finished 2 for 3 and has 14 multi-hit games this season.

RHP Nick Martinez (1-3) struggled early for the Rangers before settling down and pitching through the fifth. He allowed four runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking two. Martinez has walked only nine batters in seven starts.

DH Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 on Thursday and continued to play well in Boston. He hit safely in all three games of the series and is 9-for-25 in his career at Fenway Park.

RHP A.J. Griffin (4-1, 5.02 ERA) gets the start Friday as the Rangers open a three-game series at Toronto. Griffin leads the Rangers in victories despite going winless in his last two starts.

SS Elvis Andrus led off the fourth with a homer to left, his sixth of the season and second of his career at Fenway Park. "I felt good, especially in that at-bat. I was aggressive," Andrus said.