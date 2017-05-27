RHP Yu Darvish will face the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday at the Rogers Centre with a 4-0 record and a 2.54 ERA over his previous six starts. He has won two starts in a row. He will be pitching on five days' rest because of the off day in the schedule after he won Sunday over the Detroit Tigers, allowing five hits, four walks and two runs while striking out seven in five innings. He was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three starts in 2016 with five days' rest. He took the loss against Toronto in Game 2 of the ALDS last year, allowing five hits and five runs in five innings. In seven career regular-season starts against the Blue Jays, he is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA. He has not faced Toronto in the regular season since 2014.

RHP A.J. Griffin left the game against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night in the second inning with a left intercostal strain and was put on the 10-day disabled list. RHP Dillon Gee will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to take his place. Griffin struck out OF Ezequiel Carrera for the first out of the inning after allowing a grand slam to 2B Devon Travis. Griffin, who allowed three hits, two walks and four runs while striking out two in 1 1/3 innings, was replaced by RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx. "It got pretty tight there that last batter," Griffin said. "It felt more like a cramp earlier on in the game. Sometimes those come and you can just pitch through them. It just kept tightening more and more, grabbing more and more. It was uncomfortable. I couldn't get my extensions to the glove side as well as I wanted because I couldn't pull through as much as I wanted to."

3B Adrian Beltre (strained right calf) had four hits, including a double, in his second extended spring training game in Surprise, Ariz., Friday. Beltre played six innings at third base and had two RBIs. He is expected to play seven innings in another intrasquad game in Arizona Saturday. He has been on the disabled list all season. He will be re-evaluated on Sunday and could return to the Rangers next week.

SS Elvis Andrus singled in the fifth inning and stole second and third to give him 250 career stolen bases. He leads the Rangers with nine stolen bases this season. He also was thrown out at home in the third, trying to score from first on a one-out double by Jonathan Lacroy.

RHP Dillon Gee will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to replace RHP A.J. Griffin (left intercostal strain) who left his start during the second inning Friday in the 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Gee is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA in nine starts at Round Rock. He is 48-46 with a 4.13 ERA in 147 major league games (124 starts).