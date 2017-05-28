RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx worked four innings of relief Friday in the 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after going 4 2/3 innings last Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. He is the only Rangers reliever to work as many as four relief innings in a game this season and one of six major-league relievers to have two outings of four or more innings this season. In a seven-day span from last Saturday to Friday, Bibens-Dirkx has thrown a total of 178 pitches in 10 1/3 innings over three outings.

2B Rougned Odor extended his hitting streak to six games Saturday in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays when he singled in the fourth inning. He was 1-for-4 and is 7-for-25 (.280) on the streak. He has reached base in 11 straight games.

RF Shin-Soo Choo hit the first pitch of the game for a home run Saturday in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and completed the game going 1-for-4. It was his fifth home run of the season and his first leading off game. He now has 21 career leadoff homers.

3B Adrian Beltre (strained right calf) was 3-for-7 with a double in an extended spring training game Saturday in Surprise, Ariz. He played seven innings at third base. He will fly back to Texas and will be evaluated Monday. He has been out all season with the calf injury.

RHP Andrew Cashner (1-4, 3.18 ERA) will try to end his 18-game road winless streak Sunday when he starts the finale of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. It is the longest active road winless streak among major-league starters. He has not won on the road since Sept. 16, 2015, at Arizona. He took the loss Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, allowing six hits, four walks and five runs in five innings. He has made one career start against the Blue Jays, a no-decision outing. He was with the San Diego Padres on July 26 when he allowed three earned runs in six innings at the Rogers Centre. He allowed home runs to 3B Josh Donaldson and 1B Justin Smoak. Cashner is 0-3 with a 4.43 ERA in four starts on the road this season.