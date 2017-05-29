RHP Jose Leclerc (bruised right index finger) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Sunday, throwing one scoreless inning. He has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 8.

RHP Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room for OF/1B Peter O'Brien, who was claimed off waivers Saturday from the Cincinnati Reds. Ross has not pitched all season and is eligible to come off the DL June 1.

SS Elvis Andrus had his third three-hit game of the season Sunday when he was 3-for-5 in the 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has a four-game hitting streak, going 6-for-17 (.353).

RHP Andrew Cashner ended a streak of 18 starts on the road without a win Sunday in the 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two walks. The Blue Jays were 0-for-7 hitting with runners in scoring position Sunday. Cashner has held hitters to a .077 (3-for-39) average with runners in scoring position this season. "Tremendous job by him today," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "He continues to get stronger with every outing. The biggest thing for Cash today was the ability to go up and down with the fastball, in and out with the fastball, and back it up with the changeup-curveball combo. He was able to get the ball on the ground when he needed to. His biggest thing is he's getting stronger, pitches are getting sharper."

C Jonathan Lucroy had an RBI single in the third inning Sunday in the 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has RBIs in six straight games, the longest Rangers streak since 2B Rougned Odor had RBIs in seven straight games Aug. 29-Sept. 5, 2016.