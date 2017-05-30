INF Drew Robinson was sent to Triple-A Round Rock to make a roster spot for 3B Adrian Beltre. Robinson was recalled Sunday from Round Rock but didn't play. This was his second stint with Texas and he's 0-for-2.

RHP Tyson Ross struggled in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock Monday, giving up six runs in 3 1/3 innings and walking five. Ross hasn't pitched for Texas this season as he's recovered from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Texas manager Jeff Banister is unsure if Ross is ready to pitch for Texas. "I wouldn't be surprised to say he's been built up but it wouldn't be surprising for me to say we need to let him have another outing, too," Banisters said. "We do have some maneuverability with the off days so we can insert him. We can let him go another time if we wanted."

OF Nomar Mazara's two-run double in the first inning extended his on-base streak to 22-consecutive starts with at least a hit or a walk. Mazara, who went 3-for-4, has now hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games and he has 13 RBIs in that stretch.

1B Joey Gallo made his first start of the season at first base Monday and went 2-for-2 with a homer and a double. The homer was Gallo's 16th, which is the most in the majors for left-handed hitters. With the return of Adrian Beltre to the lineup, the Rangers plan to keep Gallo playing every day by mixing him in at first base, left field and third base. Gallo took fly balls in the outfield Tuesday and has made 14 starts in left field. "We came into spring training with the idea of being part of that left-field mix," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He also has the ability to play first base, so I would think that there's a pretty good chance that he plays all three."

3B Adrian Beltre was activated from the disabled list after missing the first 51 games of the season with a strained right calf. Beltre went 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup. Beltre's first-inning single tied him for 34th on the all-time hit list with Frank Robinson at 2,943. Beltre said he felt fine in his first action. "It's nice to be out with the guys," Beltre said. "It was a tough loss today, but I was able to get out and get my first game out of the way. It's still a work in progress, but I'm okay."

SS Elvis Andrus is 5 for his last 10 after going 2-for-5 Monday. Andrus also stole a pair of bases and has five steals in his last four games and leads the Rangers with 12.