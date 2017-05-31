RHP Tyson Ross, who struggled in a rehab start Monday, will make one more before the Rangers decide his next step. Ross hasn't pitched for Texas yet this year as he's rehabbing from surgery for thoracic syndrome. Ross allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings Monday and also walked five.

OF Nomar Mazara had two hits and now has multi-hit games in three straight games and four of his last six starts. He's second on the club with 18 multi-hit games and has raced base via a hit or a walk in 23-straight starts. Mazara also has 17 RBI in his last 24 games.

OF Shin-Soo Choo hit his second leadoff homer of the season and the 22nd of his career. Both of his leadoff homers this season have come in the first pitch of the first inning, with both coming since Saturday. Choo now has homers in back-to-back games and three of the last four.

3B Adrian Beltre moved into sole possession of 34th on the all-time hit list with his sixth inning double. Beltre now has 2,944 career hits as he broke a tie with Frank Robinson. Beltre is now 11 hits behind Willie Keeler for the 33rd spot.

SS Elvis Andrus tied the game at 5 in the seventh with a three-run homer. The homer was the seventh of the season for Andrus, which is one shy of his career high. He had eight last season. "I was thinking about putting a good swing on it," Andrus said of the homer. "I noticed he (Danny Farquhar) was feeling good about his fastball. I was really happy that I was able to put a good swing on it." It was also just the third three-run homer of his career. Andrus finished with two hits and is 7 for his last 14. He also has 19 multi-hit games this year.

RHP Dillon Gee, who grew up outside Arlington in Cleburne and played collegiately at Texas-Arlington, made his Texas debut with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed three hits and walked one while admitting to being nervous. "It was exciting to get out there," said Gee. "It felt like I was making my major league debut all over again. It's been a dream of mine to pitch here for a long time."