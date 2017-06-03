RHP Jose Leclerc was activated from the 10-day disabled list to take the roster spot of RHP Sam Dyson. Leclerc went on the DL May 8 with a bruised right index finger. Before getting hurt, Leclerc was 0-1 with a 2.31 ERA.

RHP Yu Darvish has allowed six runs in his last two starts and both have come on three-run homers in the fifth inning. Darvish has now lost consecutive starts for the first time since July 2016 and is winless in his last eight starts against Houston. "To be honest I've got no excuse," Darvish said. "I felt good going into the game today."

RHP Sam Dyson was designated for assignment. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or outright Dyson to the minors. Dyson, who opened the season as the club's closer and had 38 saves last season, was 1-6 and had a 10.80 ERA this season. "Obviously, Sam was a huge part of us winning the last couple of years," Texas general manager Jon Daniels said. "There was definitely some frustration on our part. We couldn't put him in the right spot to re-create that magic. He is healthy and has been healthy. He just hasn't been able to get back to where he is capable. You can't hide that at a competitive level."

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-3 with a double and a homer. The nine-inning homer was also the 1,076th extra-base hit for Beltre. That moved him past Reggie Jackson for 24th on the all-time list. Beltre didn't feel like celebrating the homer after the 7-1 loss. "It didn't really count for nothing," he said.

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to eight games with a sixth-inning single. Andrus went 1-for-3. While his hitting streak continued, his multi-hit game streak came to an end at four. He's batting .429 in the streak.