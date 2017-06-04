LHP Cole Hamels, who has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a strained right oblique, is slated to throw his first bullpen tomorrow. "A tell-tale sign with me will be the bullpen just because of the slope and the distance and then manipulating pitches," said Hamels, who is expected to be out eight weeks. Just kind of going from there and reading each day. You kind of build up from that."

3B Adrian Beltre collected RBI singles in the fifth and ninth innings. He has hits in all five games since coming off the disabled list. He also has RBIs in his last three games. With his two hits and two RBIs, Beltre now has 2,950 hits and 1,576 RBIs.

1B Mike Napoli left the game in the fourth inning with back spasms. Napoli struck out in his lone at-bat in the second and twisted awkwardly trying to snare an errant Rougned Odor throw in the top of the fourth. Napoli missed two games earlier in the homestand because of back issues.

OF Carlos Gomez is supposed to test his strained right hamstring by running outside when the rain in the area stops. Gomez was slated to do it Friday but rain washed out that chance and again on Saturday. Gomez hasn't had any issues in his rehab from the May 15 injury. "Rain has messed everything up," Gomez said. "Everything's going better than we expected. I'm going step-by-step. When the water lets us work, I'm going to do some outfield work. Everything's good."

SS Elvis Andrus continued his torrid pace by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Andrus has 11 RBIs in the hitting streak and is batting .462. He has multiple hits in five of his last six games and has raised his average from .269 to .305 in the last six games.

RHP Andrew Cashner pitched at least six innings for the seventh time in 10 starts. The 11 hits he allowed matched his career high, but he didn't feel like he pitched poorly. "I thought I got the result I wanted," Cashner said. "I just didn't get the end result. For me I'm not really too down it's just keep making pitches and I was one pitch away the whole inning (third) from getting out if it and it just didn't happen to go that way."