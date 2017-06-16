1B Mike Napoli was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Frisco. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Thursday.

RHP Ernesto Frieri was signed to a minor league contract. He was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. Frieri, 31, last pitched in the major leagues in 2015, when he appeared in 22 games for the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a 1-0 mark with a 4.63 ERA in 23 1/3 innings.