RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx makes his fifth start for the Rangers Saturday against the Yankees. He 1-0 with a 4.86 ERA as a starting pitcher so far. He took the no-decision in a 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday when he allowed five runs and five hits in five innings.

LHP Martin Perez could miss his next scheduled start. He caught his right thumb in a door on Thursday, resulting in a torn thumbnail and a fracture at the top of the bone.

RHP Yu Darvish struck out 10 and allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings Friday. He was lifted after 88 pitches before of triceps tightness. Darvish said he began feeling tightness from the fourth inning on but also added he expects to make his next start. Before exiting, Darvish produced his third career scoreless start of at least seven innings while allowing two hits or less and getting at least 10 strikeouts. He also recorded his 31st career double-digit strikeout game.

CF Carlos Gomez saw his 10-game hitting streak snapped Friday. The streak began May 11 and resumed last Friday when he returned from a hamstring injury and during those games, Gomez batted .432 (16-for-37) with five homers and 15 RBIs.

RHP Andrew Cashner (left oblique) threw for the third straight day and may throw a bullpen session over the weekend. Cashner has been on the DL since June 17 and could return without making a rehab start.