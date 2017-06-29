RHP Chris Morris was signed by the Rangers on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Morris was an 18th-round selection in the 2017 MLB draft (554th overall) out of Seton Hall.

C Robinson Chirinos was at it again Wednesday night, belting a home run for the fourth consecutive game. In the fifth inning, Chirinos hit a 3-2 pitch from RHP Trevor Bauer over the center field wall for his 12th home run of the season. The ball traveled an estimated at 430 feet. Chirinos is the first Rangers player to hit home runs in four consecutive games since 1B Mike Napoli homered in five consecutive games in April 2012. In his last 10 games, Chirinos has seven home runs and 10 RBIs. His 12 home runs for the season are one shy of his career high of 13 set in 2014.

RHP Yu Darvish pitched six innings on Wednesday night, giving up two earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk but still got tagged with the loss. "I thought it was a solid outing," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "He was in control of his fastball, and his sinker was as dynamic as we've seen it."

OF Carlos Gomez was not in the starting lineup for the second straight game on Wednesday night with a back strain. Gomez suffered the injury during Monday's game. He did make a pinch-hitting appearance in the eighth inning and struck out.

SS Elvis Andrus was 3-for-4 with a home run and two singles on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Indians. It's Andrus' team-leading eighth three-hit game of the season. It also came against his favorite opponent. Andrus has hit safely in 57 of 63 career games against Cleveland, including 32 of 34 games in Progressive Field, where his career average of .420 is the highest by any player with at least 100 at-bats at the ballpark that opened in 1994. Andrus' career average against the Indians of .380 is the best by any player with a minimum of 200 at-bats.

RHP Andrew Cashner will be activated from the disabled list and start Thursday. Cashner has been on the DL since June 15 with a left oblique strain. Texas is 5-7 in Cashner's 12 starts this season.