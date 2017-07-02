RHP Keone Kela will be part of a closer-by-committee approach for the Rangers, manager Jeff Banister announced Saturday. The decision came after RHP Matt Bush blew his fifth save opportunity of the season. Kela is 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA in 30 appearances this season. He has two saves in 133 career games.

LHP Martin Perez (broken right thumb) tentatively is scheduled to start Monday against the Red Sox. The 26-year-old sustained the injury to his non-throwing hand when he caught the tip of his thumb in his hotel room door. Perez is 4-6 with a 4.70 ERA in 15 starts.

RHP Tyson Ross (1-1, 6.14 ERA) will make his fourth start Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. During his last time out, Ross limited the Indians to one run on two hits in six innings. The 30-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the White Sox.

LHP Cole Hamels (3-0) earned the victory Saturday in the Rangers' 10-4 victory over the White Sox. Hamels allowed two runs on two hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked none and struck out six. After giving up a two-run homer to White Sox 1B Jose Abreu in the first inning, Hamels bore down and retired the final 19 batters he faced.

RHP Matt Bush has lost his hold on the closer's role, Rangers manager Jeff Banister revealed Saturday. Instead, Bush will be part of a closer-by-committee approach that includes LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Jose Leclerc and RHP Keone Kela. The manager's decision came one day after Bush blew his fifth save opportunity of the season. Bush is 2-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 10 saves on the season.