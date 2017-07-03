RHP Tony Barnette (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list before the game and optioned RHP Tanner Scheppers to Triple-A Round Rock. Barnette is 1-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 appearances over 23 2/3 innings. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said the club chose Scheppers because he has minor league options remaining. Scheppers is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in five appearances covering four innings.

RHP Yu Darvish will represent the Rangers in the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game July 11 in Miami. In 17 starts this season, Darvish is 6-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 107 innings.

RHP Jason Grilli rejoined the Rangers in a trade announced before the game, coming to the club from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league OF Eduard Pinto. Previously a Ranger in 2009, Grilli was 2-4 with a 7.97 ERA, one save and 23 strikeouts in 26 games over 26 2/3 innings this season before Toronto designated him for assignment June 27. Grilli is expected to join the Rangers before Monday's home game against the Boston Red Sox. The Rangers designated RHP Preston Claiborne for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster, and will make a corresponding move for the 25-man roster before Monday's game. Claiborne has an option at Triple-A Round Rock.

RF Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-5 to continue a recent hot stretch against the White Sox. Shoo has at least one hit in 17 of his past 21 games against Chicago, batting .337 (34-for-101) during that span.

1B Mike Napoli hit a solo home run leading off the fourth inning. He has homered in consecutive games for the first time since July 30 to Aug. 2, 2016.

SS Elvis Andrus went 2-for-5 and has a hit in 29 of his past 34 games. He is hitting .367 (22-for-60) over his past 14 games.