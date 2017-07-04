LHP Dario Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to make room on the active roster for RHP Jason Grilli, who was acquired in a trade on Sunday. Alvarez, 28, had a 2.76 ERA in 20 appearances this season over three stints with the Rangers.

RHP Keone Kela was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 30, with shoulder soreness before the Rangers' 7-5 loss to Boston on Monday. Kela, 24, is 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA in 30 relief appearances. He had been riding a nine-game consecutive scoreless streak. He won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break.

LHP Martin Perez made his first start since June 22 after being activated off the 10-day disabled list, and he did not factor into the decision of Texas' 7-5 loss to Boston in 11 innings. Perez gave up seven hits, four walks and five runs, though only two earned, over 5 2/3 innings. He threw 36 innings in a second inning in which he faced eight batters. Perez had been out due to a broken right thumb. "My finger didn't bother me," Perez said. "I felt good. We just need to come back tomorrow and put everything together and win."

RHP Jason Grilli, acquired on Sunday in a trade with Toronto, will be a veteran presence in a struggling Texas bullpen beset by inexperience. That doesn't mean the 40-year-old doesn't want to pitch. "I'm just happy to get the ball whenever," said Grilli, who was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on June 27 after compiling a 6.97 ERA in 26 appearances. Manager Jeff Banister said he envisioned Grilli in late-inning, leverage-type situations. Grilli pitched a perfect eighth inning on Monday vs. Boston, striking out two.

SS Elvis Andrus, one of five players vying for the final spot on the AL All-Star roster, went has hit safely in six straight games and 14 of the past 15 after going 1-for-5 in Texas' 7-5 loss to Boston on Monday. During his six-game run, Andrus is hitting .370 with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs. Since May 28, he is among the AL leaders in hits, average, RBI, and runs. The Rangers are promoting his All-Star cause with an #ElectElvis Twitter campaign. "I leave everything on the field," Andrus said. "And like I said, if I go, it'd be amazing. I got my kid coming soon, so that'd be two amazing gifts."

C Jonathan Lucroy, whose name emerged as possible trade bait in weekend reports, said it is all part of the profession. "This is the third time dealing with it," Lucroy said. "One time I wasn't traded, and one time I was. And I knew it could be a possibility again if we didn't play well. Robinson (Chirinos) is playing really well. You realize you can become expendable. I'm not bothered by it. Actually, I don't think about it. I've been pretty bad all season, and I know I'm a lot better than this. That's what I'm thinking about." Lucroy is hitting .259 after going 0-for-4 in the Rangers' 7-5 loss on Monday to Boston. Lucroy, who had hits in four straight games and six of seven entering Monday, is batting .186 over his past 12 games.