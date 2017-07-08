INF Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. This marks the fourth stint for Robinson with the Rangers. He took the roster spot of RHP Nick Martinez, who was optioned to Round Rock after Wednesday night's Rangers game.

OF Nomar Mazara snapped out of a 2-for-16 skid by going 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs on Friday. Mazara, who walked twice, also scored three times. Mazara had just one RBI during the homestand before Friday and was just four for his last 39 overall.

RHP Yu Darvish will not pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Darvish will start Sunday's game for the Rangers and heeded the club's request to not pitch in the game. Darvish will participate in the All-Star Game festivities but is ineligible to pitch. "We are excited, happy, thrilled he is an All-Star," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "We just had to make a decision based on the overall workload and health of the player and maintain that the rest of the season."

2B Rougned Odor extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the first inning on Friday and then homered in the second. It's the longest hitting streak for Odor this season, surpassing an eight-game mark from May 21 to May 29. His career best is 15. Odor has five homers in his hitting streak and his three hits Friday matched his season high.

LHP Cole Hamels allowed three singles and struck out six in 7 2/3 innings on Friday. Hamels improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Arlington this year. Hamels now has quality starts in all four of his starts at Globe Life Park this year. His current streak of 13 1/3 scoreless innings is the longest streak by a Texas starter this year. "It's really trusting that you can throw strikes," Hamels said. "If you have good movement on stuff sometimes it works in your favor. That's kind of what worked today."

3B Adrian Beltre hit his 451st career homer with a three-run shot in the second inning on Friday. The homer moved Beltre past Mike Schmidt on the RBI list with 1,596. He's now tied with George Brett for 32nd. Beltre also has 2,977 career hits. "I'm seeing the ball OK," Beltre said. "It's a work in progress. Obviously I could be better. I'm surprised I'm able to catch those guys. I'm glad it happened obviously. It means that I've been playing for a long time. That's it."