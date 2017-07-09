RHP Tyson Ross has now allowed two runs or fewer in three of his five starts for Texas this year. Ross is allowing opponents to hit only .182 over his last three starts. He's made only five starts for Texas this year but said he feels like he's making strides. He walked two and hit two Saturday and threw only 48 of his 94 pitches for strikes. "I was a little inconsistent early on but I was able to make an adjustment in the second or third," he said. "It's something I'm going to continue to work on in between outings and hopefully come out in the second half and have a good feel for it."

INF Jurickson Profar was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Elvis Andrus. Profar played in two games while Andrus was on the paternity list. "Pro needs to continue to play every day," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He was swinging the bat very well before he came up. He swung the bat well the couple of days he was here."

2B Rougned Odor doubled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. It's a career best for Odor, who has six extra-base hits in the streak.

3B Adrian Beltre continued to move up the all-time charts with his two-run homer in the third inning. The homer was the 452nd of Beltre's career, which moved him into a tie for 38th all-time with Carl Yastrzemski. The two RBIs also moved him past George Brett on the all-time RBI list with 1,598. He's 32nd on that list.

SS Elvis Andrus was activated from the paternity list two days after his wife gave birth to son Elvis. Andrus, who started and went 2-for-4, was a little bleary eyed upon his return but very happy. "No sleep but a lot of joy for sure," the first-time father said. "It's been a little crazy, a little surreal, but everything for the best. He's now here and we're all good and back to work now." His third-inning single extended his hitting streak to eight games.