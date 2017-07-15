LF Drew Robinson made his fourth start on Friday night since he was called up, playing left field. He has also started at second and third base. "The flexibility of Drew, where we can play him at different positions, we can maneuver him around that lineup against some right-handers," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. Robinson went hitless in three at-bats and walked.

1B Joey Gallo is still battling a strained tendon behind his left knee, although the four-day All-Star break offered some relief. Gallo has felt the pinch in the knee since spring training. "I don't think four days is definitely going to get rid of it completely," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "I think you battle them all year once you do it." Mike Napoli hit for Gallo in the seventh inning and homered Friday night.

3B Adrian Beltre moved past Carl Yastrzemski and into 38th place on the MLB home run list with a three-run shot in the sixth inning on Friday night. That hiked his RBI total to 1,601. He also singled, moving him within 20 hits of 3,000. Beltre is batting .347 lifetime against the Royals.

1B Mike Napoli's seventh-inning pinch-homer was the Rangers' first since Leonys Martin on May 19, 2015, at Boston. It was the Rangers' first pinch go-ahead home run in the seventh inning or later since Jurickson Profar on Sept. 26, 2013, a walk-off against the Angels. "Mike Napoli is always a threat," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.